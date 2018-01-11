Chick-fil-A steps up to help food bank that was robbed

Storehouse Ministry in Macon has been distributing food to needy members of the community for years, but on January 2nd, they arrived to find their shelves empty after a burglary over Christmas break.

Nicole Butler went to talk with the director to find out what happened and how they are getting some help getting back on their feet.

"It was devastating," director of Storehouse Ministry, Glenda Grant says.

Walking into the ministry, what Grant saw coming back from Christmas break was disturbing -- a pantry usually filled with enough food to feed over 60 families a week was nearly empty.

"We lost about 40 cases of food, about 75 pounds of ground beef, and about 25 boxes that were already packed for distribution. I don't know if they got startled or felt remorse in the middle of it, so they left us some corn, some green beans, and some baked beans," Grant says.

But Grant isn't the only one who was shocked -- so was Chick-fil-A.

"The first thing I thought of was that the Grinch had tired to steal Christmas at Storehouse Ministries. I couldn't believe that someone would take food basically from the mouths of needy families," marketing director of Chick-fil-A, Aimee Lashley says.

So some local Chick-fil-A stores are stepping up, holding a canned food drive to get the ministry back on their feet.

They are asking people to bring in three canned goods in exchange for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich or 8-count nugget.

"I feel like we won't have any trouble at all collecting 10,000 cans for them," Lashley says.

But 20,000 cans is their goal, trying to help turn Grant's nightmare into a dream come true!

"I just think what they meant for evil and for bad for us, I think we'll be blessed tenfold, and we'll be able to do far more and help far more people now because this has happened than we would've been if this didn't happen at all," Grant says.

Chick-fil-A is encouraging everyone to come out and donate on Tuesday, January the 16th from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Here's a list of all the participating locations:

Chick-fil-A on Bass Road

1569 Bass Road

Macon, GA 31210

Chick-fil-A on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.

140 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.

Macon, GA 31210

Chick-fil-A at Eisenhower Parkway

5055 Brookhaven Road

Macon, GA 3120

Chick-fil-A on Zebulon Road

5920 Zebulon Road

Macon, GA 31210

Chick-fil-A on Bloomfield Road (Drive-Thru Only)

3745 Bloomfield Road

Macon, GA 31206

Chick-fil-A on Sam Nunn Boulevard

1363 Sam Nunn Blvd.

Perry, GA 31069

Chick-fil-A in Warner Robins

1867 Watson Blvd.

Warner Robins, GA 31093

Chick-fil-A at South Warner Robins

790 Highway 96

Bonaire, GA 31005

