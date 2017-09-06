Child, Adult Dead from Injuries in Columbia Shooting

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say two people are dead after they were shot at a home late Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Truax Lane.

Officials say as they arrived on the scene, they head another gunshot and went inside the home. They then found one child and one adult injured.

Officers say two victims were transported to the hospital where they later died.

Police say they believe the shooting is isolated, but don't have any other details on what led to the crime. The Columbia Police Department says there is no active threat at this time.

Autopsies will be performed Thursday.

