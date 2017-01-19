Child Pornography Found 'Plastered to Walls' of Suspect's Room

John Chavis (Photo: Orangeburg County Detention Center)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - An Orangeburg man is facing multiple charges after police say he had a stash of child pornography in his home, and allegedly committed a lewd act on a young girl.

John Chavis, 60, is charged with one count each of third-degree criminal conduct with a minor, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officers say on New Year's Day, a man called the sheriff's department saying child pornography had been found inside Chavis' home. At the time, Chavis was receiving treatment in the hospital, and a relative had searched the home looking for illegal drugs, but instead found the pornography.

When officers went to the home, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says they discovered a 12 by 12 room that was locked and sealed that had "child pornography plastered to the walls."

An arrest warrant states they found over 100 pictures, along with 72 child panties. But officers say they still haven't shifted through everything they collected.

“Boxes and boxes of material has been seized as evidence,” Ravenell said. “We’re going to be out there for some time yet.”

According to one warrant, Chavis "did photograph and duplicate material that contains a visual representation of a minor child appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose is sexual stimulation."

The photos are believed to have been taken between 2000 and 2003.

Another warrant says Chavis committed a lewd act on a young girl when she was a child.

“This investigation is ongoing,” Ravenell said. “If there are more charges, we will certainly obtain warrants for them.”

