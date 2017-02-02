Child Support System To Be Complete in 2019, Decades Overdue (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- South Carolina is the only state in the country to not have a child support enforcement system, and in the best case scenario, it will be that way until 2019, accruing millions in fines along the way.

The computerized database, aimed at keeping track of payments and holding dead beat parents accountable, will be rolled out to 3 counties first starting in October 2018.

The rest of the counties will follow in regional phases. DSS Project Manager Jimmy Early said it should be completely implemented by September 2019.

"We're actually on site with those employees for about 2 months so that we're providing support on site for them," Early said.

Part of the agency's budget request this year is the $13.5 million that would just go towards paying off federal fines due in September.

DSS Director Susan Alford said that could change because of new federal leadership under the Trump administration. She said her agency still needs to have a conversation with the new Governor Henry McMaster.

"We think the conversation needs to start with whether or not that change in leadership could lead to an early termination letter or consideration for whether or not penalties need to be required of us ," Alford said.

However, while Sen. Katrina Shealy said that would be a positive outcome, she also said the agency doesn't need to be relieved of the pressure to finally get the job done.

"If there's nothing hanging over their head, are they going to think we can wait another 30 years? Heaven forbid we wait any longer."

