AIKEN, S.C. (AP) - Children can be heard screaming "just stop daddy" on a 911 call made from the home of a South Carolina legislator accused of beating his wife and pointing a gun at her.
Media outlets reported details of 911 calls released Friday.
Republican Rep. Chris Corley of Graniteville is charged with two felonies. Corley's wife told deputies he stopped hitting her late Monday only after noticing she was bleeding.
Corley said his wife tried to punch him after accusing him of cheating.
In the first 911 call to Aiken city police, no one talks to the operator but "please stop" can be heard repeatedly. That prompted the dispatcher to call Aiken County 911, saying she heard "children screaming for help and begging for their father to stop."
Children Scream 'Just Stop' in 911 Call from Lawmaker's Home
wltx 5:58 PM. EST December 30, 2016
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) - Children can be heard screaming "just stop daddy" on a 911 call made from the home of a South Carolina legislator accused of beating his wife and pointing a gun at her.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shots Fired at Walmart
-
1 Dead After Shooting in Richland County
-
Person Died from Cold in Columbia's Five Points
-
Chick-Fil-Classic Friday Highlights
-
Midlands Men Charged with Drug Trafficking
-
Kershaw County Police Chase
-
Man Shot Outside Columbia Walmart
-
Lawmakers Say No To Medical Marijuana
-
Bakery Murderer Charged with Killing Inmate
More Stories
-
Children Scream 'Just Stop' in 911 Call from Lawmaker's HomeDec 30, 2016, 5:37 p.m.
-
Most Inspirational, Inspiring South Carolina Stories of 2016Dec 30, 2016, 2:38 p.m.
-
Look to the sky for New Year's Eve cometDec 30, 2016, 10:29 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs