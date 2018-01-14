Chilly Monday, Watching Wednesday

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The chilly weather will continue for the workweek, but warmer weather is on the way.

Sunday was sunny and chilly. High temperatures were in the lower to middle 40s during the afternoon. Sunday night will be mostly clear and cold. Low temperatures will fall into the middle to lower 20s by Monday morning.

Temperatures will moderate a little Tuesday ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s with clouds increasing during the day.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Forecast models have indicated some mixed precipitation is possible very early Wednesday.

Our in-house forecast model brings a mixture of rain and snow to the eastern Midlands before sunrise Wednesday. As of Sunday night, no significant impacts are expected even if the area does receive some brief wintry weather.

The clouds and any precipitation will be out of the area by mid-morning and sunshine will return. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the middle 40s.

Temperatures will gradually increase through the rest of the workweek. High temperatures by the weekend may climb into the middle to upper 60s.

