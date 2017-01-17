Chinese Language Program in the Midlands Expanding

There's a big demand for bilingual and multicultural students worldwide and East Point Academy is investing to meet that. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- There's a big demand for bilingual and multicultural students worldwide and East Point Academy is investing to meet that.

The academy in West Columbia is putting in 30 million dollars towards a new building, science labs a stage and more for the fall of 2018.

Head of the school Dr. Winnie Johnson says they have a long waiting list of people who wish to be a part of the program.

Michael Murphree, with the USC Marshall School of Business says there's a growing demand for professionals who speak Mandarin Chinese. "Here's in South Carolina in particular there's an increasing amount of Chinese foreign direct investment here in our state" says Murphree.

Students at East Point say they believe the Chinese immersion form of teaching will help them in their future.

