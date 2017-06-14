A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(WKYC) - Calling all nurses! It's buy-one, get-one (BOGO) free for you all day at all Chipotle locations!

Simply present your ID at any Chipotle for your BOGO deal on burritos, bowls, salads or tacos.

The offer applies to all types of nurses - RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, and local equivalents. Your ID can be your nursing license or hospital/medical office nurse ID.

