Christmas Day Stabbing on Antlers Drive Resulted from Family Dispute, Sumter Police Say

SUMTER, SC (WLTX) - An argument between two family members resulted in a Christmas stabbing on Antlers Drive, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Police say they responded to an assault call in the 600 block of Antlers Drive around 3 p.m. on Christmas Day. When they arrived, officers say they found a 43-year-old man suffering from a stab wound inside the home.

Investigators say witnesses told them that an ongoing family dispute between the man and another family member turned physical and led to the stabbing.

The victim was transported to Palmetto Health Richland, where he is being treated for injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, according to police.

