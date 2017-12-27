Christmas Eve Burglary Includes Instruments, Electronics, Police Say

(Photo: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - A search is underway after electronics and musical instruments were stolen from an Orangeburg business on Christmas Eve, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

A motorist reportedly noticed a suspicious vehicle at Templeton Sound Systems on North Road and called 911 after discovering damages to the business.

Investigators say a gold SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Captiva Sport, was seen driving behind the building at 6:25 p.m. on security footage.

The suspect then turned off the vehicle's lights before moving to the front of the building, exiting the vehicle and forcibly entering the business, according to a report.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

• Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

• Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

• LOG ON to midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

