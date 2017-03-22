The surviving daughter from a Lexington County house fire gathered with family and friends for a church vigil Wednesday night. (Photo: WLTX)

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - The surviving daughter from a Lexington County house fire gathered with family and friends for a church vigil Wednesday night.

Bekah Kelly and her grandparents received tight hugs from friends and family at the Trinity Baptist Church service.

Early yesterday, she lost her parents Scott and Amanda Kelly and two siblings, 9-year-old Elizabeth and 10-month-old Judah Kelly to the blaze.

The congregation gave her space to grieve and feel the support and love everyone has for her during these times.

Bekah Kelly lost her biological mother when she was younger. Amanda Kelly adopted her when she was 10-years-old. Now, she and surviving brother Jared Kelly are being cared for by family members.

The service was somber, with soft music and encouraging words. The media was only allowed in for 15 minutes at the beginning of the service so the family could have some privacy.

"Heaven's gain is our loss" said Rick Shull, a family friend and church member. "Losing anyone that you love is difficult but when its children involved it takes on a whole different hurt."

He says he remembers seeing Amanda and Scott go through the journey of adopting a baby for over two years. They adopted Judah Kelly when he was almost a newborn, says Pastor Eddie Coakley. Judah Kelly was only 10-months-old when he passed.

"If baby Judah would want to leave and be in heaven that's where Mandy would want to be I know it" said Shull.

