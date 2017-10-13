Church Graffiti Suspects from Shaw AFB Identified

Top row: Kayla Eilerman (left), Clayre Savage; Top Row: Daveion Green (left) Brandon Munoz (Photo: Sumter County Detention Center)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies now say a group of Shaw Air Force Base airmen is responsible for spray-paining satanic symbols on a local church.

Deputies said late Thursday night that they have identified the four people who vandalized Salem Black River Church in Mayesville late last month. The suspects are 18-year-old Kayla Marie Eilerman, 18-year-old Clayre Marie Savage, 19-year-old Daveion Raaheim Green, and 20-year-old Brandon Munoz.

All of the suspects are from other states.

Deputies released surveillance pictures of the incident, and say they immediately began receiving tips from the community. Some of those tips cam from other Shaw personnel.

The agency says they worked with Shaw to take the suspects in custody. Deputies say the suspects are cooperating and gave full confessions.

The spray-painting was discovered on September 29 by a church member.

One of the front doors to the church had also been broke into, but investigators say it doesn't appear anyone went inside. Two other buildings on the property were also spray-painted.

Damage was estimated at $3,000.

The four suspects are expected in court Friday afternoon for a bond hearing.

“The United States Air Force does not condone acts of vandalism,” said 1st Lt. Alannah Staver, 20th Fighter Wing chief of public affairs. “Such behavior is not representative of the Airmen of Shaw AFB as a whole. We feel we are a part of this community, are proud to serve here, and we are disappointed to hear of this incident.”

Deputies also have not yet said what they think the motivation behind the incident was.

(Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Department)

© 2017 WLTX-TV