Church Shooter Presents No Case in Death Penalty Trial

The white supremacist convicted of killing nine black worshippers presented no evidence, no witnesses and did not take the stand in his federal death penalty trial. (Photo: US Federal Court)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - The white supremacist convicted of killing nine black worshippers presented no evidence, no witnesses and did not take the stand in his federal death penalty trial.

Dylann Roof is representing himself during the sentencing phase of his trial and presented no case before the jury. He is convicted of 33 charges including hate crimes, obstruction to religion, murder and attempted murder for the shooting at Mother Emanuel in 2015.

The prosecution ended their case with the mother, sister and father of the youngest shooting victim, Tywanza Sanders.

“This is my baby,” Felicia Sanders, Tywanza Sanders mother and a survivor of the shooting said of her son during her testimony. “I was looking forward to seeing him have kids.”

She says her son told her that they would be on TV. She said in court that she never thought it would be in this way.

“We were pretty much joined at the hip,” Shirrene Simmons Goss, Tywanza Sanders' older sister said on the witness stand.

“It just didn’t matter what anybody else thought,” Goss said of her baby brother. “He was very headstrong.”

Sanders’ family members shared that he was headed to Full Sail University to study to become an audio engineer, of course he never made it to a class.

After four days of witnesses, emotional testimony from victims’ family members and friends along with more of Roof’s racist writings read in court and no case presented by Roof, both sides rested.

The jury was sent home around 12 noon.

Judge Richard Gergel had a charge conference to discuss what would be said to the jury.

There was much debate over whether or not the jury should be told that they did not need to deliver a unanimous decision.

Surprisingly, Defense Attorney David Bruck tried to file a motion calling a witness without Roof’s consent. Since Roof is representing himself, Gergel called the motion not proper and denied it.

The court file shows Roof also filed motions against the prosecution using certain words during their closing argument like “evil” and “pit of hell.” He also filed a motion against aggravating factors such as the vulnerability of some of the victims, inciting violence and remorse. Both motions were terminated.

Closing arguments are to begin at 9:30 a.m. We expect to hear from Roof.

After closing arguments, the judge will give the jury their charge and then they will decide if Roof gets a life sentence or the death penalty for his crimes.

(© 2017 WLTX)