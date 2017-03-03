Churches launch national refugee campaign

The World Church Service put out a call asking faith institutions around the country to dedicate one Sunday of the next three months to share a message about refugees. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The World Church Service put out a call asking faith institutions around the country to dedicate one Sunday of the next three months to share a message about refugees.

The Lutheran Services of Carolinas in Columbia has been serving refugees for years. From job training classes to case management, they help many people a year.

The staff says they were expecting to help 250 new refugees this year but that number might be smaller. "We're experiencing a serious cut" said Bedrija Jazic the Director of Refugee and Immigrant Services for Lutheran Services.

She said the executive orders might make a difference in their numbers but not their intentions. "Refugees are here to stay they are trying to start a new life and we're there to help them on that path" she said.

In the last 4 months more than 70 refugees have been helped by Lutheran Services.

