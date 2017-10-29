The Citadel Unveils Memorial for Alumni Killed in U.S. Wars

(Photo: The Citadel/Facebook)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The Citadel has a new memorial, one that honors alumni killed in action in U.S. wars.



The Charleston Post and Courier reports the class of 1967 unveiled the Citadel War Memorial with the names of 760 school alumni on Friday. The black granite memorial was a 50-year anniversary gift.



Graduates of the public military college have died in every U.S. conflict since the Mexican-American War, which began in 1846.





The Class of 1967 began raising money five years ago, and then other graduating classes contributed to the $1 million effort. The Citadel Foundation also helped and worked to verify every name.



For now, the final name on the wall belongs to Army Sgt. Aaron X. Wittman of the class of 2007, who was killed in January 2013 in Afghanistan.





