City Bus Hits Sinkhole in Columbia, Injuries Reported

The sinkhole is on Lucious Road in Columbia.

wltx 12:15 PM. EST January 09, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say some people were injured after a city bus hit a sinkhole Tuesday morning.

The hole is in the 3200 block of Lucious Road, which is several blocks over from River Drive. 

CPD says there are reports of injuries to passengers, but they haven't yet said how severe the injuries are. 

Crews are on the scene. Traffic cones have been placed around the sinkhole, and traffic is being routed around it. 

