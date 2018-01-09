City Bus Hits Sinkhole in Columbia, Injuries Reported

(Photo: CPD)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say some people were injured after a city bus hit a sinkhole Tuesday morning.

The hole is in the 3200 block of Lucious Road, which is several blocks over from River Drive.

CPD says there are reports of injuries to passengers, but they haven't yet said how severe the injuries are.

Crews are on the scene. Traffic cones have been placed around the sinkhole, and traffic is being routed around it.

