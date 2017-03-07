City Council Proclaims March as 'Columbia Firefighter Appreciation Month'

Columbia Mayor Stephen Benjamin proclaimed March as "Columbia Firefighter Appreciation Month" at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Columbia, South Carolina (WLTX) -- Columbia Mayor Stephen Benjamin proclaimed March as "Columbia Firefighter Appreciation Month" at Tuesday night's city council meeting. The city council honored the Columbia Fire Department, awarding them a plaque.

It is a way to kick off the 'Fill the Boot' campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Next week, firefighters will be at intersections around the city, asking drivers to help them fill the boot with cash donations that will go directly to MDA of Greater South Carolina.

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire department has raised more than $2.8 million dollars over the last 16 years. He's hoping to collect more than $130,000, which was last year's donation.

"Well, you know, we want to raise as much as we can. We are almost $200,000 away from $3 million. If we get that $200,000, that would be such a great boost. This is just something that we love doing and just getting enjoyment out of it because it's for a good cause," said Jenkins.

The 'Fill the Boot' campaign kicks off Wednesday, March 15 th and ends Friday, March 17 th.

Columbia firefighters will be out collecting donations at the following intersections:

Assembly & Gervais

Huger & Blossom

Devine & Harden

Bull & Elmwood

Maine & Sunset

Bush River & Broad River

South Belline & Rosewood

Forest Drive & Beltline

Leesburg & Garners Ferry

Two Notch & Decker

Sparkleberry & Two Notch

Hwy 21 & Blythewood

Pineview & Garners Ferry

Kennerly & Broad River

Trenhold & Forest Drive

Rabon Rd & Farrow Rd

Rhame Rd & Clemson Rd

