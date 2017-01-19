City of Cayce Looking to Change Their Image

(Photo: WLTX)

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - The City of Cayce is working to change their image.

Cayce leaders have officially begun a campaign to rebrand the city's marketing materials, and logos.

They are looking to local residents for input. Cities usually hire an outside firm for this type of project, but Cayce officials say they want to keep things local.

Residents can share their thoughts by filling out a brief survey on the city of Cayce website. Those surveys should be dropped off at City Hall or sent through the website by February 6th.

You can take the survey online here: City of Cayce Rebranding Survey

