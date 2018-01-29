WLTX
City of Columbia Launches Mentor Protégé Program

Turner Harrison, wltx 12:29 PM. EST January 29, 2018

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - A new job skill training program conducted by the City of Columbia Office of Business Opportunities and the Minority Business Development Agency is set to launch February 6.

The month long program will have classes held at 6 p.m. at the Earlewood Park Community Center ending March 6.

The Mentor Protégé College will provide students with industry specific training and networking opportunities.

 

