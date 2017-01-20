Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The City of Columbia is offering a free solar power breakfast workshop to those interested in learning more about this green energy.

The free event is Friday, January 27 from 8 AM to 9:30 AM at the Columbia Museum of Art.

The meeting will include representatives from Solarize South Carolina and SCE&G. It will also include a business owner and a homeowner who are now using solar power.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to tour the Columbia Museum of Art's solar installation and learn how solar power is helping their facility.

Mary Pat Balduaf said, "You can save money on your power bill, and the way it goes now is, you can return some to the power grid."

Baulduaf is the sustainability facilitator with the City of Columbia.

She said, "One of our residents in April went solar, had a couple of months of making money. Their power bill was minus $25.00."

Coffee and a continental breakfast will be served, but registration is limited to 25 attendees. The event is free, but RSVPs are requested. You can register for the workshop at - https://solar_scene_2017.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact Mary Pat Baldauf at mpbaldauf@columbiasc.net or (803) 545-2722.

(© 2017 WLTX)