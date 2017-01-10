City of Columbia to Closely Monitor Legislative Session

Columbia City Council listens to the proposal on Legislative priorities. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The City of Columbia has a list of proposed priorities as presented to them by their attorney Kyle Michel.

The proposal allows for some bills to be modified, some to be passed and others the city will be monitoring to see how they play out.

The 2016 local government fund from the state budget was short about 1 million dollars. So this sessions, the city will be pushing to get that increased to the level required by state law. the city received 2.9 million when they should gotten 4.1 million.... councilman Howard Duvall pointed out the million dollar deficit.

In his presentation, Kyle Michel told city council, "The 2016-17 state budget provides $212.6 million in recurring funds to the Local Government Fund, the same amount as 2015-16. The budget also provides $10.6 million in non-recurring funds. The total provided to the Local Government Fund is $223.2 million. The City receives $2,927,993, as its share from the state this year.Fully funding the Local Government Fund would have provided $313.2 million and the City would have received $4,108,278."

Two House bills deal with business licenses and how that money is allocated. The city of Columbia is pushing for to standardize time and form of payment. Here is how it was presented to city council in a power point presentation:

- H. 4967 (Todd Atwater, R-Lexington; and others) - business license tax would be paid to Department of Revenue, which would then remit the tax to the appropriate counties or cities from which the tax is paid. Business would only be subject to the business license tax in the county or city in which the business' South Carolina income tax return is addressed.

- H. 5109 (Kenny Bingham, R-Lexington; and others) – defines gross income and sets out how the tax would be calculated. Requires cities to adopt a standardized business class schedule produced by the MASC. Cities could still set their own rates within the standardized class schedule. Requires the MASC to create a central portal to allow businesses to renew their business license taxes online.

In the proposal the city wants some modification of the child care bill that would adversely affect the City's after school and summer day camp programs... the same as they do for child care facilities. Here it is, as presented to City Council:

- H. 3767 (Brian White, R – Anderson)

This bill expands the definition of childcare facilities to include summer day camps and after-school programs run by the City.

We worked to address the City's concerns with the bill; however, it was stopped by other interests before changes were made.

Plus... it is proposed that the city support an effort to increase options for cities to raise money to support specific capital projects. The Municipal Tax Relief Act gives cities for the local option for a 1% sales tax, for a period of a maximum of 8 years. But that comes with a mandatory property tax roll-back of at least 20% of the proceeds. The money must be used for specifically identified capital projects and must be approved in a referendum to be held a November general election. Such a moved could be renewed by another referendum.

There are a number of bills the city will be monitoring as they make their way through the state house... They will monitor the FOIA bill that lays out how long they have to respond to freedom of information act requests among other things, they will also monitor...transportation funding... Ethics legislation... Body camera funding....

All that Kyle Michel proposed are listed Below:

Proposed City of Columbia 2017 State Legislative Priorities

Increase funding for the Local Government Fund to the level required in state law.

Standardize business license tax collection across the state.

Allow cities to annex certain enclaves by ordinance.

Oppose/modify legislation that would have a detrimental effect on the City's animal shelter fulfilling its mission.

Oppose/modify legislation that would adversely impact how the City procures piping material for water and sewer projects.

Work to modify legislation that would regulate the City's after-school and summer day camp programs the same as childcare facilities.

Establish options for municipalities to recover public funds spent to demolish or clean blighted property.

Support MASC effort to increase options for municipalities to raise revenue to support specific capital projects.

Support SCACED's effort to increase the tax credit cap for community economic development organizations.

Monitor FOIA, Transportation Funding, Ethics legislation, Body Camera funding for possible impacts to the City and advocate on behalf of the City's interests.