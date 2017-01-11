City of Orangeburg Proposes Utility Rate Changes

Proposed changes actually are a reduction in rates. (Photo: WLTX)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) The City of Orangeburg may see some changes to their utility rates. The rates are actually reductions that intend to entice companies to do business in Orangeburg.

Interim manager of the Orangeburg Department of Utilities, Warren Harley tells News 19, that DPU always gauges itself against other utilities and they maintain some of the lowest rates in the state. But in an effort to court businesses to come to Orangeburg and to benefit businesses already there, the are proposing the city actually put in a rate reduction when it comes to gas and some electricity; those who use solar panels.

Here is how the deduction would work. The current rate for gas is .95/dekatherm up to the use of 60,000 dekatherms. Only businesses might use this much. When a business goes above the 60,000, the rate would drop to .60/dekatherm and if they went above 120,000 dekatherms, the rate would drop to .40/dekatherm. There is a customer service charge of $250.00 per bill. In the proposal the minimum charge would be the Customer Service Charge.

Orangeburg currently has two individuals and two companies who have solar panels. They get reimbursed for the kilowats they don't use that they are able to put back on the grid. If they use the city's power, Harley says, "They are only charged for the transportation costs of that power." Meaning, they do not have a mark up on it.

Harley tells News 19, "The City of Orangeburg, the City Council, and the staff here at DPU want to make sure that we are doing things that will encourage development, that will encourage all opportunities for people to look at Orangeburg and ultimately that's going to build the economic development opportunities that we are able to entertain here."

The second reading of the proposal and the public hearing will be held on January 17, 2017 in City Council Chambers. That's when the public will be able to give their opinion on the proposal. The third reading will be held in February and then if it is passed, the Ammended rates would begin to take place in March.



