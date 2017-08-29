City Officials Decline To Comment On Child Assault At Lorick Park

City officials are not commenting on the recent assault of a 5-year-old boy at Lorick Park

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - News 19 is continuing our investigation into the assault of a 5-year-old boy at a city-run summer camp back in July.

A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the assault and is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Columbia city leaders say they can't comment on what happened, citing that this is an on-going investigation

However, we are continuing to ask questions as to how 5-year-old was assaulted under the city's care?

News 19 confirmed that the child was lured from a summer camp program at Lorick Park by a 16-year-old and was assaulted. The incident happened July 28 around 4 in the afternoon.

The boy said the assault happened at the nearby train tracks. Columbia police confirmed that the assault happened.

When asked why the public wasn't notified of this assault of a little boy at a city park, CPD said that the teenager was arrested and there was no immediate threat to any other kids.

When we asked the same question to the city, they tell us it's an on-going investigation and will not comment.

News 19 emailed Mayor Steve Benjamin, City Manager Teresa Wilson, Senior Assistant City Manager S. Allison Baker, and called council members Tameika Issac Devine, Ed McDowell and Howard Duvall.

They all said they could not comment and referred us back to Columbia police.

News 19 will stay on top of this story until our questions are answered.

