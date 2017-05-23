City Pools, Splash Pads Open Memorial Day Weekend

(Photo: Pixabay)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The City of Columbia swim season will begin on Saturday, May 27 for Maxcy Gregg Pool, Greenview Pool and spray pools/splash pads, according to the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department.

Both Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool will open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on opening day and from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

Both pools will be open for recreational swimming on the following holidays:

Memorial Day (May 29)

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day (Sept. 4) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The swim season will remain open until Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day).

MAXCY GREGG POOL (1655 Park Circle)

Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows:

Monday through Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Maxcy Gregg pool will be closed on Fridays for maintenance.

Swim lessons will be offered from May through August.

GREENVIEW POOL (6700 David Street)

Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows:

Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 5:45 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Greenview Pool will be closed on Mondays for maintenance.

Swim lessons will be offered from May through August.

To accommodate all guests, visitors must observe a two hour time limit in the pool and water play areas when the maximum capacity is reached. Guests will be given a color-coded wristband before entering the pool area.

Wristband Schedule:

Tuesday through Friday

1-3 p.m. (green bands)

3-5 p.m. (yellow bands)

Saturdays

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (blue bands)

12-2 p.m. (green bands)

2-4 p.m. (yellow bands)

4-6 p.m. (pink bands)

Sundays

2-4 p.m. (yellow bands)

4-6 p.m. (blue bands)

The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department reserves the right to initiate a rotation at a minimum of every two hours.

FEES (both Maxcy Gregg and Greenview Pools)

Per visit: $3 (ages 12 and under), $4 (ages 13 and over)

Season tickets: $80 (ages 12 and under), $120 (ages 13 and over) (Only available at Maxcy Gregg)

Group passes: $75 (child), $100 (adults) (Only available at Maxcy Gregg)

Swim Lessons: $35 per session

SPLASH PAD/SPRAY POOLS (Free and Open to the Public)

The following spray pools will be open from Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., and closed on Sundays:

Lorick Park - 1600 Lorick Ave.

Pinehurst Park - 2300 Pinehurst Rd.

The following spray pools will be open from Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays:

Edisto Discovery Park - 1914 Wiley St.

Emily Douglas Park - 2500 Wheat St.

Hampton Park - 117 Brandon Ave.

Heathwood Park - 800 Abelia Rd.

Melrose Park - 1500 Fairview Rd.

Sims Park - 3500 Duncan St.

St. Anna's Park - 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.

The following spray pools will be available upon request:

*Mays Park - 4100 Trenholm Rd.

*Pacific Park - 200 Wayne St.

Drew Park splash pad located at 2101 Walker Solomon Way will operate the following hours:

Monday-Saturday from 12-8 p.m.; Closed on Sundays

The spray pad at Roy Lynch Park, 900 Abbeville St., is user-operated and is available during the park’s operating hours from sunrise to sunset.

*Spray pools located at parks that are unmanned will be turned on and off by on-call recreation personnel upon request. Citizens are asked to call the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100 on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to request the spray pools for a weekday or weekend event.

For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100 or visit www.ColumbiaSC.net.

