Classmates and Coaches Remember Brett Williams

Brett Williams died suddenly at the age of 16. (Photo: Lexington District One)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) The sudden death of a White Knoll High School Baseball player leaves his family and the community in shock.

A moment of silence Tuesday night at the Lexington vs White Knoll in honor of 16-year-old Brett Williams. His death was extremely sudden. The a coroner, Margaret Fisher, says Williams died at Palmetto Richland Tuesday as a result of complications from a recent illness.

On January 5, 2017 Williams had committed to play baseball at USC. Beth McCraray, a Lexington mom whose kids grew up on the baseball fields with the Williams brothers, remembers Brett. She told News 19, "He was a very athletic kid. Grew up in a family that just loved baseball. I know how many days and nights his parents spent taking him and his older brother to the fields."

Family, friends and school mates went to Northside Baptist Church to show their support. The lower church parking lot was almost full Tuesday afternoon.

USC Head Baseball Coach, Chad Holbrook sent News 19 this statement:

"Brett Williams was a special kid. He had all the traits coaches love to have on their teams. He had great character, a tireless work ethic, and an incredible personality that we were all drawn to. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his beautiful family and everyone in the Lexington and White Knoll community. #22 will be deeply missed."

McCary echoed those sentiments saying, "My heart goes out to his mom and dad, to his older brother Wesley, to his teammates and his classmates, and just the community, their church. We are all in shock. This is a young man who had a bright future ahead of him, a bright baseball career he had just committed to play for our beloved Gamecocks and its just hard to wrap my mind around it."

At the basketball game White Knoll students wore white t-shirts with the number 22. Tommy Taylor tells News 19, "It's like a train just hitting you; a best friend. We talked a lot. We did a lot of things together. He helped me in the weight room and on the field and even in the classroom. He's a great person and it's just hard to lose somebody like that. It doesn't make any sense."

Moment of silence prior to the White Knoll-Lexington gm as folks remembered Brett Williams, a WK student who passed on Jan 17, sad scene pic.twitter.com/szYwpQfaL0 — Van Lott (@VanWLTX) January 18, 2017

Jacob Horton remembers what a hard worker Williams was. He says, "He worked hard at everything he did he never really cheated a rep in the weight room or in life. You never caught him like cheating or whatever. if you have a problem in school he would help you. That's just the kind of guy he was."

Lexington School District One said counselors would be at the school for his fellow students on Wednesday.

Fisher said an autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

