Clemson City Employee Embezzled $124,000, Agents Say

Clemson, SC (The Anderson Independent Mail - The city of Clemson's former finance director was arrested Tuesday and charged with embezzling thousands of dollars in the last six years.

Tom Alexander Sparacino, 61, is accused of using the city of Clemson's credit cards to make nearly $125,000 in purchases that were "personal in nature," according to an affidavit for his arrest that was made public by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Sparacino is charged with embezzling more than $10,000 in public funds, according to an arrest warrant. He is accused of making personal purchases between the dates of June 1, 2011 and February 28, 2017. According to arrest warrants, Sparacino used Clemson credit cards to buy things for himself, then used the city's money to pay off the credit card balances.

According to documents from SLED, Sparacino used city finances to charge for repairs to his personal vehicles at Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche and Volvo of Greenville. He is also accused of using city finances to pay for cellphone bills, iTunes purchases from Apple and merchandise from Amazon.

