Clemson fans are taking advantage of the early sale at Dick's Sporting Goods on Harbison Blvd. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Clemson fans in Columbia were eager to get their hands on the National Championship gear as soon as Clemson won the title.

Dick's Sporting Goods Stores on Two Notch Road and Harbison Boulevard opened their doors at 12 a.m. as soon as the game was over and re-opened again at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Clemson fans like Kevin Hogan, headed to Dick's Sporting Goods store on Two Notch Road as soon as the game ended.

"I was the first one here. I was watching the game with my father-in-law and as soon as the game was over I was like 'I'm going to get me a shirt!'" Hogan said.

One fan spent $459 early Tuesday. "I came to get my hat, my shirts. I have to support my team. This is the best team we have ever had. '81 was great but I'm telling you, I remember that game because I was a kid but this one is beyond anything" said Cindy Brazell.

While other fans like Pete Banks came in for just one thing. He says "I just stopped in to grab a quick coffee cup because everyone knows in my job how I'm a coffee fan. So I want to let them know: Clemson baby! All the way!"

Dick's stores will receive another shipment of Championship shirts Tuesday afternoon. The store is open until 9:30 p.m.