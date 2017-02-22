Clemson Staffer Died from Self-Inflicted Gunshot, Coroner Says

Bert Henderson, 60

Anderson County, SC (WLTX) - The Anderson County Coroner says a longtime member of the Clemson athletics department committed suicide.

Officials released Wednesday that 60-year-old Bert Henderson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His body was discovered on his property Tuesday morning.

His co-workers became worried when Henderson didn't show up to work at Clemson University on Monday. After trying unsuccessfully to reach him by phone, members of the Clemson staff contacted a family friend. When they could not locate him, law enforcement officials were notified.

Henderson was an associate athletic director of planned giving at Clemson, and his Clemson career began in 1978 as an athletic trainer. He became IPTAY's first associate executive director in 1985 and was promoted to executive director of IPTAY in 2004.

He also served as a trainer on Clemson's 1981 National Championship football team.

The school issued a statement on Twitter saying, "it is with a heavy heart we pass along that Bert Henderson was found dead this morning. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Editor's note: News19 does not normally report on suicides, but is making an exception in this case because of the amount of attention this case received when Mr. Henderson was missing, and to clarify to the public that there was no criminal action involved in his sudden death.

