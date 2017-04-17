Clock Is Ticking On Roads Fix

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that fixing our roads is a top priority, but they have yet to make a deal.

"First of all bad, crumbling. They're just in bad shape," Jeff Crider said.

Crider is just one of the many residents who are fed up with the roads throughout the the Palmetto State.

When lawmakers return to the State House Tuesday, they'll have 12 legislative days in regular session to find a solution.

Earlier this year, House lawmakers approved a plan to raise the gas tax by 10 cents per gallon over the next five years, raising about $500 million.

Meanwhile the Senate Finance Committee amended the plan to increase the tax by 12 cents per gallon over six years, which will cost the average driver about $60 more a year for gas.

"I would be glad to do that. I would be glad to do more than that if they would fix the roads," said Crider.

Earlier this year, SC Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said in recent years the largest increases to the budget went to interstate widening and bridge replacement, while very little went to resurfacing.

If the bill does make it to Governor McMaster's desk as is, he has said that he will veto it. McMaster wants to borrow $1 billion for the roads, not raise $500 million. He'll also veto any gas tax increase.

