Co-Worker's Concern Results in Body Found in Orangeburg

(Photo: Richard Reid)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Orangeburg County.

Orangeburg County deputies say they they received a call Monday afternoon from a man who'd gone to a home to pick up his co-worker and take him to work. The man became concerned because his co-worker didn't answer the door, and contacted the authorities.

When deputies arrived at the home on Joe Jeffords Highway, they found the co-worker's body on the floor inside the home, according to investigators. Investigators say they have not determined the cause of death.

Anyone with information should contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

