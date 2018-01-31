Coast Guard Rescues 2 Passengers Off SC Coast

Coast Guard crews respond to a medical emergency on a cruise ship off the Charleston, SC coast. (Image courtesy of the Coast Guard)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - Coast Guard helicopter crews responded to a Carnival cruise ship twice Tuesday morning. The first call came as the ship was about 15 miles east of Charleston.

A 46-year-old woman on the ship suffered a stroke Monday night around 6:30 p.m.. The Coast Guard was unable to get a helicopter crew in the air until 7 a.m. due to heavy fog in the area. The woman is said to be in stable condition.

The second call came Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. as the same ship was about 35 miles east of Savannah. A 65-year-old woman needed medical attention for severe stomach pains. The Coast Guard says this patient is in stable condition as well.

