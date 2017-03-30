Coastal Carolina University Squad Suspended

Coastal Carolina University logo (Photo: McQuary, Anne)

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The entire Coastal Carolina University cheerleading squad has been suspended indefinitely.

A statement from CCU Vice President University Communication and Marketing William Plate, Jr., confirms that the entire squad has been “suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation.”

The university official could not go into detail regarding what type of “conduct” led to the action, nor could Plate explain whether the investigation involves every member of the squad or specific squad members.

As of Thursday evening, the CCU Cheerleading webpage has been taken down and the link has been redirected to the CCU Spirit Team page. It’s unclear, however, when the investigation began. Plate could not estimate how long the process should take.

WBTW