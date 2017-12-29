Cold and Dry Start to the New Year

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Temperatures will moderate into the weekend with plenty of sunshine. The high temperatures across the Midlands on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Only a few high thin clouds will pass overhead.

A new surge of cold air will begin to move into the area behind a cold frontal passage Sunday morning. The cold air will continue to surge into the Midlands into Tuesday. New Years Eve will be especially cold with temperatures around freezing at midnight. A light breeze may make it feel like readings in the 20s. Bundle up if you going to be outside. The winds will pick up on New Years Day and temperatures to top out in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will diminish Monday night so that by Tuesday morning readings will be in the mid teens to low 20s.

Temperatures will moderate slightly into Wednesday, but a new surge of cold air will push into the region late in the day. It will be breezy and colder on Thursday. The cold, dry air mass will be in place into the next weekend. No precipitation is expected for the entire week.

