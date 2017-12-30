Coldest Weather of the Season Coming

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - New Year's Eve will be mostly sunny, cold and dry.

The weekend started off with high temperatures a little above normal. Columbia had a high temperature of 60 degrees, but it will be colder Sunday.

A new surge of cold air will begin to move into the area behind a cold frontal passage Sunday morning. The cold air will continue to surge into the Midlands into Tuesday.

New Year's Eve will be especially cold with temperatures in the upper 20s at midnight. A light breeze may make it feel like the lower 20s. Bundle up if you are going to be outside.

The winds will pick up on New Year's Day and temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 30s. Winds will diminish Monday night, Tuesday morning readings will be in the middle teens to lower 20s.

Temperatures will moderate slightly into Wednesday, but a new surge of cold air will push into the region late in the day. It will be breezy and colder on Thursday. The cold, dry air mass will be in place into the next weekend. No precipitation is expected for the entire week.

