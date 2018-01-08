2018: Coldest Start to a Year

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - This year has started off as the coldest year on record in Columbia.

A widespread cold snap has gripped the state over the last week. The average high temperature is 37.86° so far this year. The average low temperature is 17.86 in 2018.

The overall average temperature through the first seven days is 27.86 degrees. This average temperature ranks 2018 as the coldest start to a year on record in Columbia.

The second coldest start to a year occurred in 1928. The overall average temperature was 31.29° through the first seven days of the year.

Temperatures started off in the upper teens and lower 20s Monday morning, but warmer weather is expected through the rest of the workweek.

