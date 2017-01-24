Collection Drive Underway for Orangeburg Fire Victims

Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) -- The Orangeburg County Sheriff's department is accepting donations to help people affected by an apartment fire last week.
In all, 20 people, nine adults and 11 children lost their homes after a fire destroyed 10 apartments at the Roosevelt Garden Apartments on Presidential Drive on January 17. Thankfully no one was injured but the fire victims lost everything.
The Sheriff's Office is now accepting donations of clothing, non-perishables, and toiletries to help the fire victims.
They are looking for the following items
Adult Woman
Pants- Size 5,10/12, 11/13, 14/16, 3x
Shirts- Size Small, Medium, Large, 1x, 2x, 3x
Shoes- Sizes: 8.5, 10
Adult Man
Pants- Size 44 waist
Shirt- Size 3x
Shoe- Size 11
Girls
Pants- Sizes 4T, 5/6, 7/8, 12
Shirts- Sizes 2T, 3T, 5/6, 7/8
Shoes- Sizes 3c, 6c, 8c
Boys
Pants- Size 3T/4T
Shirts- Size 14, Large
Shoe- Size 4
Please make sure that if the clothes are gently used that they have been cleaned before drop off.
Donations will be taken at the Victims' Services department located at 1032 Chestnut Street in Orangeburg.
