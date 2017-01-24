Collection Drive Underway for Orangeburg Fire Victims

Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) -- The Orangeburg County Sheriff's department is accepting donations to help people affected by an apartment fire last week.

In all, 20 people, nine adults and 11 children lost their homes after a fire destroyed 10 apartments at the Roosevelt Garden Apartments on Presidential Drive on January 17. Thankfully no one was injured but the fire victims lost everything.

The Sheriff's Office is now accepting donations of clothing, non-perishables, and toiletries to help the fire victims.

They are looking for the following items

Adult Woman

Pants- Size 5,10/12, 11/13, 14/16, 3x

Shirts- Size Small, Medium, Large, 1x, 2x, 3x

Shoes- Sizes: 8.5, 10

Adult Man

Pants- Size 44 waist

Shirt- Size 3x

Shoe- Size 11

Girls

Pants- Sizes 4T, 5/6, 7/8, 12

Shirts- Sizes 2T, 3T, 5/6, 7/8

Shoes- Sizes 3c, 6c, 8c

Boys

Pants- Size 3T/4T

Shirts- Size 14, Large

Shoe- Size 4

Please make sure that if the clothes are gently used that they have been cleaned before drop off.

Donations will be taken at the Victims' Services department located at 1032 Chestnut Street in Orangeburg.

