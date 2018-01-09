College Students From Missouri Help Rebuild Flood Damaged Home

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - One group of students traveled halfway across the country to help lend a hand in the Columbia community.

It's been two years since the flood that hit the Midlands but the effects still live on today. Some homes have been destroyed from wear and tear the flooding left behind. Now one group is hoping to fix that problem.

Scrubbing and carrying heavy things is all of which Mary Spindler says is parts of physical labor.



"Right now we're starting to mud the ceiling. We put this on the cracks to make sure that it's all smooth when we paint it," said Spindler.



These college students partnered with the Saint Bernard Project (SPB) to help repair a home damaged from the October floods in 2015.

SPB specializes in helping those in assistance from natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina and the hurricanes that have hit here in South Carolina.

The students are supposed to be on winter break.



"What else are you going to do? Sit on the couch? Might as well get out here and help. Feels good to make a difference and actually feel like you're actually helping," said Spindler.



Ben Padleckas with SBP says the home owners have dealt with a lot.

"They're giving us a whole entire week here and we can't be thankful enough. (The home owners) knew every time it rained, more damage was happening to the house and Whenever you walk around, you can see in the kitchen we've had to replace some of the things in there because there is bending in the ceiling," explained Padleckas.



Kiki Thorpe has family in South Carolina that was affected by the flood. She knows what they went through so she made the nearly nine-hundred-mile trip to help do her part.



"Our main goal is to serve, not help. That's one of our principles. It was very crazy to see floods happening because we live in the mid-west so you wouldn't expect to see that," said Thorpe.



After days of hard work, they're keeping an end goal in mind.



"I really hope they can start making more memories in this house. It's been a three-generation house so I know it's very important to them. Just hoping they can really get back into their groove and not think about what happened to them," said Spindler.

The Saint Bernard Project says they hope to finish the home by next week. They said donations from local churches and help from volunteers are helping get this family to back to their home.

