Colonial, Carolina Cup to Combine into Single Spring Meet
"it's going to be twice as much excitement," says Carolina Cup CEO Nick Ellis. The Carolina Cup Racing Association is combining the Colonial and Carolina Cups into a one-day event next year as a cost saving measure.
wltx 6:59 PM. EDT April 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man Killed in Midlands Steel Plant Accident
-
Woman Accused of Making Dozens of False 911 Calls
-
Richland Deputies Search for Missing Teen
-
Marine fighting for his freedom over gun incident
-
Couple Charged with Unlawful Conduct of Child
-
One Dead After Accident on I-26 East
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
5 Arrested in Gang-Related Shooting at Club
-
Richland Deputies Debut New High-Tech Rifle
-
Mom upset when daughter set rows behind her on flight
More Stories
-
Carolina Water Service in Hot Water AgainApr 14, 2017, 7:20 p.m.
-
Volunteers Wash Feet of the Homeless on Good FridayApr 14, 2017, 8:10 p.m.
-
Colonial, Carolina Cup to Combine into Single Spring MeetApr 14, 2017, 7:02 p.m.