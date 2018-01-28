Irmo Apartment Fire Displaces Residents from 12 Units

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday night, which left residents of 12 apartments without a home, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
Officials say they responded to a fire at Briargate Apartments just before 8 p.m. Saturday night. While several apartments and the roof suffered fire damage, the majority of the damage came from smoke and water, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
No injuries were reported and damages are estimated to total approximately $125,000.
Red Cross is assisting residents displaced from their apartments.
The Richland County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, officials say.
