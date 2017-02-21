Columbia City Council Briefed On State's Business License Bill

(Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia City Council members met with attorneys as well as consultants on Tuesday to talk about what's going on on Capital Hill, what's going on at the State House and how it may affect them.

They were told by a representative from consulting firm Capital Edge that some of the biggest challenges will depend on the repeal or replacement of the Affordable Care Act, tax reform, and spending.

They were also briefed on a piece of state legislation.

According to lawmakers the Business License Tax Standardization Act will make it easier to get a business license in cities across the state, but Councilman Howard Duvall Jr. said language has been put in the bill that gives big corporations a 25 percent exemption.

"This is a good pro-business piece of legislation that has been kidnapped by the pro-industry in the legislature at the detriment of the small mom and pops that operate in our cities," he said.

Representative Joe McEachern is a co-sponsor of the bill and said that's not the case and that lawmakers are still drafting the legislation.

"The language...sometimes, you have to go back and look at it where you have unintended consequences and so you have to go back and look at that and right now at this time that's exactly what the drafters of this bill are doing," said McEachern.

McEachern said lawmakers will take another look at the bill next week.

(© 2017 WLTX)