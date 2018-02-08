Columbia DACA Recipient Dreams of Future in Nursing

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - There are currently 6,400 DACA recipients in our state, including 23-year-old Nataly Martinez.

Martinez is about to graduate from nursing school. She is counting down the days to her nursing NCLEX exams.

Although Martinez earned the grades just like her classmates, that still won't be enough for her to become an official licensed registered nurse in South Carolina. That's because she's a DACA recipient, also known as a 'Dreamer'.

"Nobody wants to be at the hospital and nobody wants to be sick," said Martinez. "Just making their life a little bit easier, taking care of them, making sure they're able to go home."

When Martinez was 6 years old, she and her brother immigrated to Columbia from Veracruz, Mexico. Some of her family members had already settled in South Carolina.

In high school, Martinez's friends planned their future in college and applied for scholarships. Even though Martinez was also academically qualified, her legal status shut door after door.

"I just couldn't qualify for some of the scholarships I know I could have gotten," she said. "I didn't really attempt to do them because I was too discouraged by it, I guess."

Martinez was eventually accepted into Midlands Technical College and started nursing school.

"They told me there might be a chance that I can't get my license here, but if that's the case I could just go get my license in another state," said Martinez.

A new state bill (http://www.scstatehouse.gov/billsearch.php?billnumbers=4435&session=122&summary=&PRINT=1) is pushing for Dreamers like Martinez to be eligible to get more scholarships, in-state tuition and a professional license in jobs like nursing, cosmetology, or welding.

"I see that a lot when people are talking about it. 'You're using our taxes, our money', but we pay taxes!" said Martinez.

In September, the Trump administration gave lawmakers until March 5th to come up with a permanent solution for the DACA program.

For Martinez, she plans to wait patiently.

"Money doesn't matter because we can make it happen," she said. "Just as long as I know if I'm gonna start this process, at the end I'm gonna be a citizen."



