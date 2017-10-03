Columbia Family of 7 Displaced by Morning House Fire

(Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - A house fire in southeast Columbia this morning has left a family of nine without without a home, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Crews responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of Pincushion Road sometime before 9 a.m. this morning, where they say a heavy fire at the home. About an hour and a half later, officials reported the fire had been extinguished.

After awaking to heavy smoke and flames, a resident of the home says he was able to warn the rest of the family and get everyone out of the home safely.

While the family of nine - seven adults and 2 children - escaped without injury, the home and a vehicle are a complete loss, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Officials say they believe the cause of the fire was electrical in nature.

