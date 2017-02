Fire crews respond to a structure fire on Zeigler Street, just off of Senate Street in Columbia. (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) Fire crews are responding to house fire near at the 1100 block of Zeigler Street, just off of Senate Street.

Officials from the Columbia Fire Department say they responded to the home just after 1:00 p.m Tuesday. At this time there are no reported injuries.

One small boat and a car were exposed to the flames.

Fire crews are still on scene.

