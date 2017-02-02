Columbia Fire Crews Respond to Second Fire

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Fire Marshall is investing the cause of structure fire on the 1100 block of Pine Street off of Gervais Street.

This is near the Chappelle Memorial AME Church.

The Columbia Fire Capt. Brick Lewis says the building was abandoned but had minimal damage from the fire.

We'll continue to update this story on air and online when we get more details.

