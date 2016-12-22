Investigators Look for Arsonist in Columbia's Rosewood Community

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Fire Department is investigating a possible arson case.

Between November 25- December 16 the CFD has responded to four fired within less than a mile apart in the Rosewood community.

Investigators believe that the fires were intentionally set by the same person.

Fire officials do not have a suspect but if you or anyone you know has any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.