Columbia Fire Destroys One Home, Damages Another

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia fire left one townhouse completely destroyed, and another damaged Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Deputies responded to heavy smoke and flames at 300 block of Meredith Square just after 4 p.m.

Officials say one residence was considered a complete loss, while another sustained minor smoke damage. Strong winds proved a challenge for firefighters to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Four individuals have reportedly been displaced, including a child who was home at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

