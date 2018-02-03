WLTX
Close

Columbia Fire Responding to Hopkins House Fire

Amanda Hurley, wltx 12:47 PM. EST February 03, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fire Department is on the scene on a 1-story home Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the residential structure fire on the 100 block of Huntwood Trail in Hopkins.

One person has been transported to a local hospital, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Crews are still working on hot spots, ventilation and salvage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories