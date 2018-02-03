Columbia Fire Responding to Hopkins House Fire

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fire Department is on the scene on a 1-story home Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the residential structure fire on the 100 block of Huntwood Trail in Hopkins.

#TheCFD on scene of a working residential structure fire for a 1 story SFD 100blk Huntwood Trail Hopkins #scnews pic.twitter.com/Aw3ri5cvY1 — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) February 3, 2018

One person has been transported to a local hospital, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Crews are still working on hot spots, ventilation and salvage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

