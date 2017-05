Columbia Fire Department on scene of house fire. Home was unoccupied and was under renovations (Photo: McQuary, Anne)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A fire heavily damaged a Columbia home Thursday night.

The fire took place in the 2000 block of Lady Street at a two story home. The home was not occupied and was under renovations.

There is no word yet on a cause. Damage is estimated at $175,000.

© 2017 WLTX-TV