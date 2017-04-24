Columbia Fireflies Partner with Dutch Fork Middle School to Combat Bullying

Tim Tebow visits students at Dutch Fork Middle School on April 24, 2017. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Dutch Fork Middle School Action Club and the Columbia Fireflies have joined forces for the second year in a row to fight bullying, hate and intolerance.

The school group, made up of seventh and eighth graders, formed small groups of 8-10 kids, along with Fireflies baseball players, to plan and write skits fighting bullying of all types, but especially cyber bullying.

Lori Wenzinger, an 8th grade social studies teacher and Action Club Advisor, says once the scripts are written, things get really exciting.

"And then at that point, they’re going to create videos, they’ll take action to bring this to light for other people. We’ll use it in our Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) lessons, we’ll share it with other schools and I’m told that the winning video will go on the big board at a Fireflies game."

From concept to creation, the process takes about a month, and the players are involved every step of the way. Fireflies first baseman Dash Winningham says he's honored to play a part.

"I know with me, being a professional baseball player, my word is big. It’s awesome that kids like this, giving back to the community and really helping and making a stand on things that are happening now in today’s schools. So if I can make an impact on talking with them, doing these sketches, and just spending time with them, it’s really something that I take pride in."

Dutch Fork and schools nation-wide know the data shows bullying in middle school is a major issue. Wenzinger says, "Middle school is the number one place for a child to be bullied. We’ve got to have a solution here as well. If we’ve got the problem, we’ve got to have the solutions, and the kids are trying to be part of that solution by creating this project with the Fireflies."

And the rookie outfielder you might have heard of lately, Tim Tebow, has paired up with a teammate to lead one of the groups in producing their skit.

