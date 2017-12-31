Columbia Fireworks Display: Here's What Went Wrong

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia rang in 2018 in fabulous, famously hot fashion--but not without a little bit of a hitch, as a malfunction caused some problems with the big fireworks display.

The pyrotechnics were set to go off at midnight, and last for about 8 or 9 minutes. They started on time; however, they then abruptly stopped. They started again, then stopped another time. Then for 10 minutes, there was no fireworks at all. Finally, they came back for good, closing with a rousing grand finale.

We reached out to see what happened, and this is what we were able to find out.

"There was a malfunction, then the fireworks company implemented a full safety check," organizers said. "Standard procedure calls for assessment of the launching equipment and electrical system. Once cleared for safety, the show resumed to great cheers from the crowd."

There were no injuries.

If you'd like to watch the display again, it's attached here on our article.

This was the seventh year for Famously Hot New Year, the city's new year celebration, and this was the first time there'd been any serious problem with the fireworks display.

The fireworks were proceeded by several hours of concerts, featuring Nappy Roots, FatRat Da Czar, SondorBlue, and headliner Elle King.

